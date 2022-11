Loomus toetab Soome loomakaitseorganisatsioonide püüdlusi peatada metsloomade tapmise võistlus

We are writing to you from Estonian animal advocacy organization Loomus to express our disappointment concerning the wildlife killing competition in Finland organized by Jarmon Eräpalvelu.

This kind of horrid event is not morally acceptable and this deeply unethical treatment of animals does not have a place in a modern society. Estonia and Estonians have a strong bond to our northern neighbors and we are saddened to see this kind of thing happening. Every animal has an intrinsic right to life, and treating animals this way should not be tolerated.